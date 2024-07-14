Storms possible and VERY muggy through Monday, then comfortable and quiet by midweek

It has been quite the day across portions of our area in southeastern Minnesota, with powerful t-storms racing through producing everything from wind damage to hail, even to a tornado just SW of Kenyon, MN. Not only that, but it was VERY humid with dew points in the 70F’s and temperatures in the mid 80F’s.

The storms will exit our area for a brief time this evening, but storm chances do stick around through tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Thinking there is a decent possibility for another round of storms very late tonight so something to certainly keep in mind.

Sunday does look drier but still warm and humid with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80F’s assuming we see plenty of sunshine and the cloud cover is kept more minimal. Dew points regardless will still be in the mid 70F’s, so it will be thick out there for sure! There is a very slim chance of a storm or two tomorrow, but most locations are expected to remain dry.

Late Sunday night into Monday morning our storm chances increase again, and this time more widespread storms may be possible. There is a threat for severe storms on Monday as well, with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain with some of the storms.

Storm chances move out by Tuesday, as well as the heat and the humidity! Behind the cold front, temperatures will climb into the low 80F’s with lower dew points as well. By the middle of the week, it seems possible highs across the area may not even reach 80F.

With that being said, the middle to end of next week looks much cooler and drier, with plenty of sun and less humidity, making for a more comfortable stretch of summer weather.