Storms first, snow to follow

A crazy setup is shaping up for the end of the week. A very dynamic storm system will move through. Initial pops of rain/wintry mix on Thursday afternoon are rather unimpactful. Rain with a few easy rumbles are possible Thursday night into Friday morning. But all eyes are on Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. In that timeframe we’ll go from severe storm potential to accumulating snow.

Let’s talk the storms first. Temps in the afternoon will range from the 40s to near 70° locally. The timeframe to watch is 1 PM to 6 PM. All threats are possible in areas that warm the most. That’s most likely in NE Iowa locally. We’ve hoisted an Alert Day status for the severe potential.

We’ll keep an Alert Day status going into early Saturday morning for accumulating snow. Temperatures plummet overnight as a strong north wind kicks up. A band of snow will cut through the area after the t-storms depart. Accumulations of a few inches are most likely on the northern side of the state line… heavy snow should fall over central Minnesota. Enough should accumulate for travel impacts, especially with consideration of the strong wind.