Storms exit to our southeast this evening, a few showers for Tuesday, then hopefully dry

Multiple rounds of showers and even a few t-storms have made their way through our area today. Fortunately, none of this rain has lasted all that long and no storms have been severe. Currently, there is a round of very strong t-storms tracking into eastern Iowa. This round will not impact our viewing area.

A cold front will pass through the area this evening. This may provide enough forcing for isolated showers across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, however, any shower activity would be short lived.

Things dry out tonight behind the cold front and Tuesday will start out dry as well. Clouds will increase as we head into the afternoon, with scattered showers developing. These showers are expected to remain relatively light at this time, and not everyone may see rain. It will certainly be something to keep in mind though heading out the door tomorrow, however.

Once the sun sets Tuesday evening, we will quickly begin to lose that daytime instability needed for continued shower activity. As a result, we will dry things out Tuesday night.

The remainder of the week looks dry at this point in time, with plenty of sunshine Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Rain chances are near 0%, and HOPEFULLY they stay that way as we progress through the rest of the week.