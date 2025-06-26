Storms exit this evening, dry Friday, warm & humid this weekend

Thunderstorm intensity is beginning to decrease across the area as instability in the atmosphere dwindles behind widespread storms moving across the region earlier this afternoon. As low pressure across Western Minnesota sweeps east, showers and thunderstorms remain likely, however, with a concern for flooding.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Dodge, Olmsted, Mower, Fillmore, Howard, and Mitchell Counties until 4:00 AM CDT Friday, June 27th.

Showers and storms will gradually exit this evening, giving way to a mainly cloudy sky overnight. Temperatures will cool into the mid-upper 60F’s through the evening hours, reaching down into the low 60F’s by Friday morning.

Friday will be a mainly dry day across the area, but the cloud cover will linger for a fair chunk of the day. This will keep daytime high temperatures in the mid 70F’s across much of the viewing area. Dew points will also be a bit more comfortable, in the upper 50F’s to lower 60F’s.

The forecast becomes a bit more uncertain heading into the weekend, as heat and humidity build back into the area. Multiple rounds of storms will be possible throughout the weekend, but it will be hard to pin down exactly where and when storms will take place.

Storms will be possible throughout the day on Saturday, but again, there is high uncertainty in how storms will progress throughout the day. High temperatures will be on the warm side, in the upper 80F’s to lower 90F’s. Dew points will also be on the soupy side, in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s.

Storm chances continue through Saturday night and into Sunday as a cold front passes through the area. Widespread storms will be possible, along with severe thunderstorms during Sunday afternoon. This will be a time period to watch closely in the coming days.

Sunday will be another warm day, with highs in the mid to upper 80F’s, and dew points nearing 70F. Another warm and muggy day!

Fingers crossed, things FINALLY look to quiet down heading into next week, with sunshine and near average temperatures in the low 80F’s Monday through the middle of next week. Storm chances may increase again by the end of next week, but for now, it looks like we will have a few days break from the active weather we have had the last few weeks.