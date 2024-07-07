Storms around for Sunday evening, can’t shake small storm chances through the week

Showers and t-storms have fired up across northern Iowa and will make their way into southeastern Minnesota this evening. Not everyone will see rain from these storms, but it is a good idea to keep an eye on the sky for more surprise t-storm development.

Minnesota, Iowa, The Dakotas and Wisconsin are caught up in a nebulous area of unsettled weather as of today and that is expected to be the case through Wednesday.

There will be a prevailing theme with each day and the storm chances. For one, they will be isolated in nature and not widespread. For two, the chances will be best during the afternoon and evening hours. For three, there will be plenty of dry time and sun in between storms. No washouts expected!

Monday is likely the best chance for afternoon isolated t-storms compared to the remainder of the week. Chances are lower on Tuesday, there won’t be much around to force thunderstorm development in the afternoon yet can’t rule a storm or two out given how the weather has been lately.

Wednesday the storm chance creeps up a little bit again, but still isolated in nature if any storms do fire.

Thursday looks dry, not expecting any pop-up storms at this time but stay tuned for any updates.

Friday, better storm chances return in the afternoon, but still not expecting anything too widespread at this time.