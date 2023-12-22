Storm to bring unsettled weather through Christmas

A storm is set to cross the country heading into our region leading to a period of unsettled weather heading into Christmas.

A light shower or periods of drizzle are likely on Friday under a thick blanket of clouds. It’ll be another warmer than average day with high temperatures expected to be in the mid-40s.

Fog develops on Friday night and could become locally dense into Saturday morning. Some breaks in the clouds are possible by afternoon. Saturday will be the only dry day in the near future. High temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s will likely break records.

The storm arrives around lunchtime on Christmas Eve day with rain developing. Rain will be fairly steady throughout the day and into Christmas day. Temperatures on Christmas Eve day will likely shatter records with highs near or in the low 50s. A touch cooler on Christmas day, but still near-record highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

The storm will slowly meander across the area through Wednesday. On and off rain showers are possible on Tuesday with a mix of snow or changing to snow by Tuesday night into Wednesday. However, the degree of cold air filtering in behind the storm is still uncertain, which will be important in determining when and if there is a changeover. This will be monitored over the next few days.

Behind the storm, colder weather is expected for the second half of the week with highs in the 30s.