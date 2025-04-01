Storm to bring rain, snow and gusty winds through Wednesday followed by quiet weather

A storm system is set to bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the Weather First area through Wednesday with quiet weather expected the rest of the week into the weekend.

Clouds will increase through the morning on Tuesday with rain likely developing during the middle afternoon hours. High temperatures are expected to be around the lower 40s. The wind will ramp up through the day with gusts up to 30-35 mph by late afternoon and evening. As temperatures cool during the evening, a rain and snow mix will be possible before changing to all rain late in the night into Wednesday morning. Little, if any snow accumulation is expected.

The bulk of the rain will end during the morning hours with a few spotty showers lingering the rest of the morning into the afternoon. A thunderstorm is even possible. Temperatures on Wednesday will get a nice boost into the upper 50s. It’ll be a breezy day with a southwest wind gusting up to 35 mph at times.

The rest of the week is looking quiet. Temperatures cool down a bit and back to near average on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s before returning to the lower 50s on Friday.

The weekend is also looking quiet with some bouts of clouds here and there and temperatures near average in the middle-to-upper 40s for highs with chilly night lows in the 20s.