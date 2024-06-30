Storm threat continues Tuesday

After storms late Monday into early Tuesday morning, we could see yet another round of storms later Tuesday during the afternoon and evening hours.

These storms contain a slightly higher chance of being severe, but overall the severe potential looks low for most of the Weather First area.

Counties in north Iowa are under a Slight risk of severe storms by the Storm Prediction Center. Strong winds, hail, and heavy rain will be the primary risk. Greater severe potential across southern Iowa and northern Missouri.

After these storms clear out Tuesday evening, skies will clear overnight and by Wednesday things look very nice with sunshine and temperatures near 80. But, it will not last for long as more storms enter the forecast by the 4th of July on Thursday.