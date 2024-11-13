Storm system next week to bring rain, possibly snow to the area

It is still well over a week away, but some long-range weather models are indicating a storm system that will develop and track through the region by the middle of next week leading to rain and possibly the first snowflakes of the season.

The storm track will be the key as well as how much cold air will be in place for snow. Several models are latching on to the cold part of the storm, the question that remains is where is the storm track going to lay out.

A more west or northwest track will likely lead to warmer temperatures and rain, however a more southerly or southeasterly track would be more ideal for colder air to flow into the region on the backend of the storm leading to snow.

At this point, there is a chance of rain late Monday with showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Thereafter, is when the uncertainty exists.

The high uncertainty is not unusual given that it’s about a week away as the storm system or it’s energy hasn’t developed yet. Expect refinements to the forecast in the days ahead, but it’s something to watch heading into next week.

The first measurable snowfall (0.1″) for the area is running a little late this year. The average date typically occurs around November 4th, however 7 of the last 9 years it has occurred in October.