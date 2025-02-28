Storm system may bring rain, snow and wind by midweek

All eyes are on a potential strong storm system crossing the region by the early-to-middle portions of next week.

The week will start with temperatures near 50° on Monday with the chance of a few light showers as a weak system passes through.

A stronger storm system will develop in the Central and Southern Plains by Tuesday and track to the northeast into Missouri and Central Illinois. The system will pull northward moisture from the Gulf leading to the chance of rain on Tuesday.

As colder air builds in on the backside of the system there is the chance of rain to snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some snow accumulations are possible.

However, the track of the system is still uncertain as it continues to wobble and shift north and south which will have a big implications on any potential impacts. The uncertainty at this time is nothing unusual this far out as the system hasn’t come together yet with its energy still over the Pacific Ocean.

Expect more specifics on timing, track and more to become clearer later in the weekend into next week.