Storm system late next week likely to bring snow

A couple of storm systems will track through the region next week bring a variety of weather including rain and possibly snow by the end of the week.

The first system will pass through beginning late Monday and meander across the area into Wednesday leading to the chance of rain showers as temperatures look to be warm enough for liquid precipitation.

The uncertainty comes with the second system during the latter half of the week as another storm is set to pass through, but the track is still in question. Colder air will likely be in place following the first system, so snow is looking possible with some accumulations not of the question.

A more southerly storm track would place the Weather First area on the cold, northwest side of the storm and in the prime zone for several inches of snow accumulation, while a more northerly track would lead to less snow accumulations.

Expect the storm track to continue to shift before details and a more solid track gets narrowed down over the next several days, but snow with some accumulations are looking possible along with much colder weather by the end of the week.