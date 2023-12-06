Storm potential to kick off weekend

A storm will develop across the southern United States on Friday night and track northeast into Saturday, however where it exactly goes is still uncertain.

One weather model has the storm tracking through Illinois with the ABC 6 Weather First area on its northwestern extent. It has rain developing Friday night and as colder air builds in, a switch to a rain/snow mix and snow would be possible, however the storm pushes out of the area by the time that would happen.

Another weather model is further west and brings the storm through eastern Iowa with snow developing across much of the ABC 6 Weather First area Friday night continuing into Saturday morning leading to some accumulations before it pulls away into the northern Great Lakes region.

The differences in overall track, precipitation type and potential amounts lead to a low confidence forecast. Data will continue to pour in throughout Wednesday and Thursday with details expected to be ironed out in future forecasts.