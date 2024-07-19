Storm chances yet again, but not like last weekend

A story many are probably sick of hearing I know, but there is a chance of storms starting Saturday that will last through next Wednesday. The silver lining of these storms chances though is that they are on the lower side as far as chances go.

Later Friday night into Saturday a weak area of low pressure will pass us by to the south. Winds out of the south will bring more humid air northward as well, which will make for a somewhat unstable atmosphere over our neck of the woods this weekend. However, the level of instability expected is not one that will promote widespread shower and t-storm activity, but more of the isolated variety.

Saturday are when chances are lowest. Cloud cover will likely limit the amount of instability that can build throughout the day, and as a result, limit t-storm potential. Better chances arrive Sunday, when the cloud cover may not be as prominent. Again though, this is a lower end chance, and not everyone is going to see rain. In fact, most places may remain dry!

Heading into early next week, chances of showers and t-storms increase a bit more with a stronger ripple in the jet stream passing overhead. Odds jump up to about a 50%-50% shot if you want to put a percentage on it. But again, not everyone is going to see rain. Another thing to keep in mind is that the odds of these storms becoming severe are very low at this time, which is more good news to folks!

Current thinking is storm chances end after Wednesday, and we end next week dry. With how this summer has been though, I wouldn’t count out continued storm chances into the following weekend. Stay tuned to Weather First to get all of the latest information regarding storm chances this weekend and into next week!