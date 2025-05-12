Storm chances Thursday, turning cooler

The stagnant weather pattern that we have been experiencing since the beginning of May finally comes to an end by the end of this week. For those enjoying the summer-like temperatures, this pattern change will mean the end of the warmth…

As the blocking pattern breaks down, a trough of low pressure will gradually shift east Wednesday into Thursday. A powerful cold front will proceed this trough, and pass through the area Thursday morning, and into the afternoon.

High temperatures should still be able to climb into the low 80F’s, but this will depend on when the cold front passes through. The later the cold front passes through, the warmer high temperatures will be. Dew points will also be elevated, in the low to mid 60F’s, making it feel a bit humid. Winds will also be a bit breezy out of the south between 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

The forcing associated with the passing cold front, as well as the higher dew points, should be enough to kick off at least one round of scattered thunderstorms during the day Thursday. Exact timing of these storms is still uncertain, but the best odds for storms looks to be north of I-90 and east of I-35.

Temperatures drop into the low 50F’s Thursday night into Friday, but will not rebound much going into Friday. Northwesterly winds will be quite breezy, gusting up to 30 mph at times. These winds will continue to transport colder air southward into the weekend. Highs only make it into the mid 60F’s Friday, and into the low 60F’s this weekend.

Clouds stick around most of the day Friday, with scattered showers possible as well, especially north of I-90. Rain comes to an end Friday night as low pressure exits to the east. Clouds decrease going into Saturday, with sunshine returning for the remainder of the weekend.