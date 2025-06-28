Storm chances into Sunday, cooler to start next week

Happy Saturday everyone!

It has been a beautiful summer day across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, and a warm and muggy one at that! Temperatures have climbed into the mid-upper 80F’s, with dew points in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s. We’ve had generally partly cloudy skies, thanks to a few decaying storm complexes tracking through the region.

A cold front is currently tracking southeastward across Eastern North Dakota and Central South Dakota. This cold front will fire showers and thunderstorms across West-Central Minnesota later this evening, that will gradually track southeastward through the overnight hours.

Less forcing and moisture will lead to a weakening trend as this storm complex tracks into Eastern and Southern Minnesota. Odds favor this complex falling apart before it reaches I-90, but have a slight chance for storms late tonight, into earlier Sunday morning. A few storms may retain severe status, with damaging winds being the main concern.

Overall, we’ll have partly cloudy skies tonight, with low temperatures near 70F, and southerly winds between 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday will be another warm and muggy day, with high temperatures in the mid-upper 80F’s, and dew points in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s. A cold front will be tracking through the area Sunday afternoon, sparking showers and thunderstorms, especially south of I-90 and east of I-35.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the viewing area under a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms Sunday, with damaging winds being the primary concern with any storms that become severe.

Storms exit the region gradually Sunday evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight, and lows in the mid 60F’s. There could be a few lingering showers Monday morning, with a slim chance for an afternoon thunderstorm Monday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler early next week, with highs in the low 80F’s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Dew points will be more comfortable, and we finally see a few days of sunshine, along with limited rain chances!

More unsettled weather potentially arrives by the end of next week. It’s too soon to nail down any specifics, but there will be slight chances for a shower or storm from Wednesday evening onward. Something to keep an eye on the next few days…

While storm chances are up in the air, warmer and more humid conditions return by the end of next week. High’s will be in the mid-upper 80F’s, with dew points back to near 70F by next Thursday.

Stay cool out there this weekend!