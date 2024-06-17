Storm chances increase Monday, still hot and humid

After storms left early Sunday, storms struggled to develop during the evening hours locally. That was not the case out in South Dakota and Nebraska. These storms will move further east towards us throughout the overnight hours, and they will reach us by the early hours of the morning commute (if not, sooner). Any storms Monday morning do have the potential to be strong to severe; large hail is the primary threat, but strong wind gusts will also be possible.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s in northern Iowa, but could range anywhere from the mid-70s in southern Minnesota to the low-80s depending on how much rain ends up occurring. Rainfall totals are expected to be highly variable, with as much as 1-2″ of rain (a couple communities could get higher totals). The highest totals are most likely to occur in southern Minnesota north of I-90, but northern Iowans are not completely exempt.

The heat index will play a role once again, topping out in the low-90s for communities that get less rainfall. This continues on Tuesday. Then the warmth wraps up after storms late Tuesday into Wednesday pass through. These storms could also be strong or severe.

Temperatures will hover in the 70s and 80s from Wednesday onward, and rain chances continue until next weekend.