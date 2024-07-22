Storm chances increase late tonight and linger through tomorrow

We have had a nice break from shower and t-storm activity through today and have been treated to sunny, yet hazy skies and mild temperatures.

There is a boundary of showers and t-storms working their way southward just north of the Twin Cities as of around 5:00 PM CDT. Will be monitoring this line of storms to see if it will hold together into our area or not this evening. No severe weather is anticipated, with the best chance of storms not arriving until later tonight.

For Tuesday, there is still at least a slight chance of a few pop up showers and t-storms across the area, especially in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected at this time and not everyone is expected to see rain. Any stronger storms may produce small hail and brief gusty winds, but other than that, no major threats expected.

Storm chances decrease by tomorrow evening, and exit the area entirely by Wednesday morning. Again, not everyone is going to see rain the next day or so, and the severe weather threat is low. There will be plenty of dry time for outdoor plans so I would not cancel any outdoor plans that you may have.