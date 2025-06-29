Storm chances exit tonight, cooler and drier through mid-week

Happy Sunday everyone!

It has been slightly cooler out there today, thanks to plenty of cloud cover associated with a cold front tracking through the area. Storms have fired across portions of the viewing area, including Fillmore, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Cerro Gordo Counties. No storms have become severe so far.

Any lingering shower and thunderstorm activity across the area will exit and/or dissipate through the evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60F’s across the region, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Initially, Monday was shaping up to be a dry day across the viewing area. Now, however, the odds for a few rounds of precipitation have increased throughout the day. A round of light rain showers will be possible during the morning hours, with renewed isolated thunderstorm development possible during the afternoon. It is unlikely everyone will see rain, but having an umbrella on-hand would not be the worst idea.

Monday will be more comfortable, with high temperatures in the upper 70F’s to lower 80F’s, and dew points dropping into the upper 50F’s to lower 60F’s! Winds will be out of the west between 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph. A relief after the muggy conditions this weekend!

Shower and storm chances come to an end Monday evening, giving way to clear skies and light winds. We’ll have plenty of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low-mid 80F’s. There will be a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm Wednesday, but most locations will be dry.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night as a cold front approaches from the north. Not everyone will see rain, with the best chances for any storm activity north of I-90.

Late this week, the cold front recedes back north, allowing for warmer temperatures and humidity to return to the viewing area. High temperatures climb into the mid-upper 80F’s Thursday and Friday, with dew points nearing 70F once again.

It’s too early to pinpoint storm chances for the 4th of July, but we’ll need to keep an eye on chances through the remainder of the week.