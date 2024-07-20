Storm chances continue until Wednesday, but not a washout

There will be a chance of t-storms each day between now and Wednesday, but each day will not be a washout.

Sunday will feature increasing clouds throughout the day as a cold front descends southward from central Minnesota. This cold front provided forcing, along with the gathering instability, is expected to be enough to kick off scattered showers and t-storms during the afternoon hours. These storms could very well last into the evening hours but will quickly fizzle out once the sun sets.

Sunday night into Monday morning is expected to be dry with partly cloudy skies. Monday afternoon another weak ripple in the jet stream will pass overhead, leading to additional shower and t-storm chances. This will once again be a case where not everyone sees rain, but having an umbrella on hand would certainly be a good idea.

Tuesday will be the best day for afternoon storm chances as a weak cold front swings though. Once again, not everyone will see rain, but be ready to dodge some drops if you have any outdoor plans.

Wednesday our storm chances begin to dwindle as high pressure builds to our west, allowing drier air to make it’s way over our area. By Thursday, storm chances are out of here, and we are expecting plenty of sunshine with summer like warmth sticking around through the following weekend.