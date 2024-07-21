Storm chances continue through Tuesday, with near average temps through the week ahead

For some of our viewing area, today did not play out exactly as expected, with more widespread rain arriving this morning across southeastern Minnesota. This rain has since moved west and skies are beginning to clear. Meanwhile, northern Iowa has been mostly dry so far today!

Temperatures have climbed to about 80F for those who have seen plenty of sun, while folks who saw rain and more cloud cover have struggled to make it out of the mid 70F’s.

Tonight, any remaining shower activity is expected to diminish after sunset. With temperatures cooling close to the expected dew point temperatures (into the low 60F’s), patchy fog is expected after midnight across our area.

Monday is not likely to be as wet for our Minnesota counties, with storm chances decreasing toward Iowa. Not everyone is going to see rain tomorrow as any storms that develop will be more isolated in nature. Highs will be right around 80F, and it will still be a bit humid out there with dew points in the mid 60F’s.

Tuesday will also feature storm chances throughout the day, although there is still some questioning on how quickly the cold front passes through. Once again, not everyone will see rain, but it would be a good idea to have an umbrella on hand just in case you have to dodge a few of those drops.

By Wednesday, storm chances diminish under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be right around the 80F mark for most of the viewing area.

Thursday and Friday, we’ll be under a partly cloudy sky, with high temperatures near or slightly above 80F.