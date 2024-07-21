Storm chances continue the next few days before tapering off by midweek

While the timing of the rain varied from location to location across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, most places did end up seeing rain today. Unfortunately the cost of this rain was canceled northern Iowa state fair events in Mason City earlier today.

As the sun sets any lingering shower and t-storm activity should quickly diminish, giving way to partly cloudy skies overnight and lows in the upper 50F’s to lower 60F’s.

Monday is beginning to look as if it will be mostly dry, even into the afternoon. There will be a slight chance of a few pop up showers and t-storms in the afternoon, but this chance remains relatively low.

Tuesday is the best chance for seeing more widespread shower and potential t-storm activity that may last throughout the day. Morning activity in our area will have an impact on whether or not we see an afternoon round of storms or not. Odds favor one or two rounds of precipitation throughout the day, so having an umbrella handy will be a good idea.

Both Monday and Tuesday will not be washouts, however. I certainly do not expect everyone to see rain nor do I expect the rain to last all that long. There will likely be plenty of dry time in between to enjoy temperatures near 80F.

By Wednesday, the storm chances begin to move out and most of the day looks dry. Thursday and Friday look dry at this time, with plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures!