Storm chances continue early next week

Chances for showers and thunderstorms are decreasing for most of next week, but there is still a chance for storms Monday and Tuesday that we need to keep an eye on.

The jet stream will remain locked into the same pattern it has been in the last several days through Tuesday. The core of the jet will be across Northern Minnesota and Lake Superior. This will promote the continuation of a stationary front across the Upper Midwest through this time frame.

Thunderstorm location and extent each day will be dependent on where the stationary front is located, as well as pre-existing thunderstorm activity each night prior.

Most of Monday is looking dry for the time being as the stationary front lifts back north. Cloud cover decreases throughout the morning, giving way to plenty of sunshine during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will likely have an easy time climbing into the mid 80F’s, with dew points in the mid-upper 60F’s.

A cold front is expected to swing through Monday night into early Tuesday morning. This front will provide the focus for widespread shower and thunderstorm development across Central Minnesota Monday afternoon/evening. There is a chance this storm activity reaches our neck of the woods Monday night, with the best chances for storms north of I-90.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) across a majority of Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Monday, to account for the potential for severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds.

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into Tuesday, especially across Northern Iowa, but once again, this activity will depend on pre-existing thunderstorms from Monday night.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low 80F’s, and dew points back into the low 60F’s.

By Wednesday, the cold front will be well south of the area, taking the chance for storms with it. Temperatures will be similar to Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70F’s, and dew points back down into the 50F’s.