Still warm with a few thunderstorms Thursday, then cooler with rain Friday

A big swing is ahead of us as a storm system spins through the upper Midwest for the next couple days. We’ll stay on the warm side of this system for much of Thursday before temperatures tumble into the end of the week. We’ve got more on the severe weather threat here.

Our chance of thunderstorms is fleeting Thursday, and will be confined to the early to mid-afternoon hours. Behind that front, a cooler and continued gusty Friday is ahead. There is still a good chance of rain Friday, mainly in the afternoon to early evening.

The cooler air that arrives Thursday night is going to be sticking around. The weekend will remain cool as will the entirety of next week.