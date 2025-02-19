Still very cold Wednesday, temperatures slowly nudge upward later this week

Arctic air will hold tightly across not only the local area, but much of the country, through the rest of this week. A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through Wednesday morning as wind chills will still be around -30 and occasionally colder through the morning.

While temperatures remain well below average Thursday and Friday, the depth of the cold air will slowly be easing. Highs will just barely reach the double digits Thursday, and return to the mid-teens Friday.

We’ll see a bit more cloud cover than clear sky Wednesday, but should be back to full sunshine Thursday and Friday.