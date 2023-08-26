Still More Sunshine, But More Comfortable

All the extreme heat that we dealt with all throughout the work week is over. Temperatures top off in the low to mid-70s Saturday afternoon and evening and only get a couple degrees warmer Sunday. Cloud cover will vary, but at least some blue skies will peak out the rest of the weekend. A couple quick showers cannot be ruled out later on Sunday, but you are more likely to stay dry.

Monday is looking to be the best opportunity for rain this week, but it is an isolated chance at best for now. The best chance would be for people who live out east, but even those who get rain it would be fairly quick.

Temperatures slowly warm up throughout the week, with highs in the mid to upper-80s by next weekend. Although humidity is not expected to pick up nearly as high as we experienced this past week.