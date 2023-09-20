Still feels like Summer on Wednesday

We’re only 3 days away from the official start of Fall, but these next few days will continue to feel like Summer. Highs are back in the low-80s again Wednesday with mostly clear skies. There are rain opportunities close by, but we are expected to stay dry today and tomorrow.

Speaking of tomorrow, it’s almost a copy and paste of today’s forecast: low-80s and mostly sunny. It’s not until Friday when we cool off and rain chances start to pop up, but the best rain chances are over the weekend. Saturday, thunderstorms are expected to move through most likely in the later half of the day. These storms could end becoming strong or severe, with hail and high winds as primary threats.

Storms become showers by Sunday, and then we dry up heading into the work week. We’re starting out Fall feeling cooler than the rest of this week, with highs hanging in the upper-60s and low-70s for almost all of next week.