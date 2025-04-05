Still chilly, but more sunshine this weekend

Randy Brock KAALTV

While temperatures remain cool, we’re in for more sunshine this weekend than we’ve seen the past couple of days. Highs will stay 5-10 degrees below average Saturday before climbing back into the low-50s Sunday afternoon.

Winds will be gusty at times through Saturday, and will back off Sunday.

A cold front will push through the area Sunday evening, bringing temperatures well below average early next week. Highs will eventually make their way back above average later next week with a nice spell of 60s getting underway by Thursday.