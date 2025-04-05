Still chilly, but more sunshine this weekend

While temperatures remain cool, we’re in for more sunshine this weekend than we’ve seen the past couple of days. Highs will stay 5-10 degrees below average Saturday before climbing back into the low-50s Sunday afternoon.

Winds will be gusty at times through Saturday, and will back off Sunday.

A cold front will push through the area Sunday evening, bringing temperatures well below average early next week. Highs will eventually make their way back above average later next week with a nice spell of 60s getting underway by Thursday.