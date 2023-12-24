Still a light soak, few snow showers possible

It will not be the super soaker that all farmers and others might want to help drought conditions, but it is by far our best chance for precipitation this month. Rainfall totals are trending around 1-2″. If you are heading down toward Des Moines, totals down in communities south of us will likely be even higher.

Snowfall totals will be much higher in stats such as South Dakota and Nebraska. Locally, our totals will be under 1″. The roads themselves will be in decent shape, but there will be limited visibility from the rain.