Steamy start to the week with periods of showers, t-storms through midweek

The hottest air of the summer season will grip the area to start the week. A few systems will also lead to chances for showers and thunderstorms through midweek.

Monday is an ALERT DAY as an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING goes into effect from afternoon until evening. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low-to-middle 90s. Dew point temperatures will also be very high with many places in the middle 70s. The heat index (feels-like) will likely range from 105° to 110°.

The high heat and humidity will also lead to a very unstable environment with a lot of energy for t-storms which will be possible sometime Monday evening through the night into Tuesday morning as a cold front slides through. A strong-to-severe t-storm is possible with damaging wind gusts and hail as the main threats along with heavy downpours.

A few showers or thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday especially in the morning.

It’ll continue to be warm and humid Tuesday through Thursday with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

Another front will cross the region leading to showers and thunderstorms on Thursday followed by much cooler and less humid weather with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80° on Friday heading into the weekend.