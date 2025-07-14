Staying warm and muggy through Tuesday, then cooling down with rain likely later this week

Summer heat and sunshine is going to hang in there through Tuesday before we start to see and feel some changes Wednesday into Thursday.

Monday’s high temperatures have been in the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the 70s, making for a muggy start to the week. More of the same is ahead for Tuesday, and temperatures are likely to be a couple degrees warmer than they were Monday.

As a wave of low pressure approaches from the west Tuesday, thunderstorms will develop to our north and west. A few may move into southern Minnesota Tuesday night, although the chance for that rain is on the low end.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will become more likely Wednesday as that wave pushes through Iowa. Being on the northern side of that system, our potential for severe weather is lower, but not zero. There could be a stronger storm or two developing in north Iowa or far southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon.

Much cooler air moves in Wednesday night, bringing Thursday’s highs down to around 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Rain chances return this weekend, but at this time the timing is uncertain and it’s not looking to be a washout of a weekend.