Staying mild Friday into the weekend with a fair amount of sunshine

From Friday through the weekend, no major storm systems or dramatic swings in the weather are on the way. There will be some fluctuations in cloud cover as a couple, weak waves of low pressure come close enough to increase clouds.

However, there will still be plenty of sunshine and comfortably mild temperatures through Memorial Day weekend.

Friday starts off sunny followed by an increase in cloud cover in the afternoon. It’s still looking nice and bright and highs will remain in the mid-60s. A few sprinkles are possible in north Iowa late Friday evening although the majority of north Iowa and all of southern Minnesota will remain dry.

Enjoy the pleasant weather and have a great Memorial Day weekend!