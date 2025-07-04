Staying dry for the fireworks, storm chances increase Saturday, cooler early next week

Good afternoon everyone and HAPPY 4TH OF JULY!!!

It has been a warm & muggy day across the region, not to mention the wind! High’s maxed out near or at 90F for nearly everyone (except Rochester), with dew points well into the 60F’s.

Sunshine continues into this evening, with a bit more cloud cover arriving later on. No worries though, rain chances remain well west and north of the area tonight! In short, it’s going to be a beautiful evening for any parades and fireworks!

Temperatures cool into the 80F’s through the evening hours, bottoming out in the low-mid 70F’s by Saturday morning, making for a warm & muggy summer night. Clouds will continue to increase through the overnight hours, but mentionable rain chances hold off until Saturday.

Showers and thunderstorms currently firing off across northwestern Minnesota, down through Nebraska, will congeal into a line of storms later this evening that will sweet east tonight. By Saturday morning, this line will be approaching the local area. It’s hard to say how much of this line will be left by the time it reaches our area, with no definitive outcome in the model guidance for the time being.

With that said, Saturday is largely a “wait and see” scenario. Showers and thunderstorms are a good bet through most of the day, but coverage and intensity will depend on the morning round of showers/storms. If storms are more numerous and linger into early afternoon, there will be less instability and moisture available for renewed storm activity along the cold front Saturday mid-late afternoon.

Again, some uncertainties, but any severe weather concerns appear to be isolated in nature at this time, largely due to a lack of wind shear in the atmosphere. Given the high volume of moisture available for storms Saturday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be the primary concerns.

Storms clear the area with the cold front through Saturday evening, giving way to decreasing clouds into the overnight hours. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for Sunday, with light northerly winds between 5 to 10 mph.

High temperatures this weekend will be in the low 80F’s both Saturday and Sunday, although Saturday may trend slightly cooler, especially if showers and storms become more widespread. Dew points will be soupy Saturday (near 70F), drying out into the upper 50F’s-lower 60F’s Sunday.

Dew points rebound quickly through early next week, back to near 70F by Tuesday. High temperatures Monday through Friday will be in the low-mid 80F’s across the region as well. Things are looking pretty consistent each day, that is for sure!

Speaking of consistency, it wouldn’t be summer if there wasn’t a pop-up storm chance each afternoon Monday through at least Thursday. Not everyone will see rain by any means, but some locations may need to dodge some drops each afternoon/evening.

The best chances for more widespread storm activity look to be Tuesday evening and Friday at this time. Stay tuned for the finer details as we get closer in time!

That’s about it for now, have a fantastic 4th of July everyone, and BIG thank you to those who have served to make today’s celebrations possible!