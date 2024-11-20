Starting Wednesday, more wintry air moves in and sticks around awhile

We’re in for a more seasonable, colder change in the weather. Starting Wednesday and lasting through next week, and likely the end of November, temperatures will be running a bit below average.

Highs drop back into the 30s Wednesday and stay there through Saturday. Sunday will be just a touch warmer as highs jump back into the low 40s.

More cold air arrives next week, bringing highs back to the 20s by Thanksgiving and lasting through at least the Friday after.