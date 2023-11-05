Starting the work week warm

On Sunday, highs topped out in the upper-50s and low-60s. This will happen again on Monday.

Clouds that we saw on Sunday will clear out overnight, setting us up for a gorgeous Monday. We will be cooling off as the week goes along, but still remaining in the mid-40s by the end of the week. There are also no chances for snow in the upcoming forecast.

As for rain, showers should stay north of us Sunday night into Monday. On Tuesday, a few showers are possible earlier in the day. Wednesday continues to be the best chance for rain going forward.

Northern Lights will be visible in northern Minnesota where there is more clearing, but will be harder to see in our area tonight.