Starting Out The Week Sunny

Where has the time gone? If you haven’t noticed, this is the final week of August, which is wrapping up on a sunny & warm note once again. Thankfully it won’t be as hot or humid as it was last week!

We are starting out comfortable on this Monday, with morning temperatures near 60°, warming to the lower 80s this afternoon. Mostly sunny conditions are expected today, with clouds moving in by the late afternoon & early evening. A few pop-up, & isolated showers/t-showers will be possible from 5-8 PM, with most of the Weather First Area remaining dry.

Fog develops in a few areas overnight but will quickly clear out with more sunshine expected Tuesday morning. Highs are gradually warming from the upper 70s Tuesday, to the middle 80s by Friday, with the week trending dry.

The weekend ahead is looking sunny & hot, with highs nearing 90° each day. An isolated t-shower remains possible early Saturday morning, otherwise the weekend is also trending dry.