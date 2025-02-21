Spring-like warmth with chances for precipitation next week

Temperatures are expected to warm to early spring-like levels early next week. There will also be a couple of chances for precipitation.

An upper-level high pressure ridge will develop over the western U.S. over the weekend and slowly nudge its way east into the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest pushing in mild Pacific air resulting in temperatures climbing into the lower 40s from Monday through Wednesday.

Temperatures will dial back a bit during the second half of the week, but still highs are expected to be in the middle-to-upper 30s which is above average for late February.

A clipper system will push through late in the day on Monday into Monday evening. There is still some uncertainty on the track of this system, but temperatures are expected to be well above the freezing mark so precipitation will be rain. Amounts will be light.

Another system is expected to slide through late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures may be cold enough for a rain/snow mix by early Wednesday with light rain likely during the afternoon and possibly a mix again on Wednesday night depending on if any moisture is available after the system passes through. More specific details will become clearer early next week.