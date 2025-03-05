Spring-like warmth returns early next week

Temperatures will get a nice boost to early spring-like levels heading into next week.

An upper-level high pressure ridge will setup across the Upper Midwest pushing the jet further north leading to a warm-up with well above average temperatures.

Temperatures will respond by jumping to near 50° on Monday with upper 50s, close to 60° for some, on Tuesday with more 50s on Wednesday before cooling down into the 40s the rest of the week. The average high temperature during this period is around the upper 30s. Meanwhile, night lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook as a high likelihood of above average temperatures in the March 10th through 14th period.

The bulk of the week is looking quiet, however some light precipitation chances may sneak into the forecast during the second half of the week, but uncertainty remains this far out.