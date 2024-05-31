Spotty weekend showers possible

A frontal system will stall out near the area leading to the chance of a few showers and possible thunderstorms through the weekend.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely overnight Friday into early Saturday morning before gradually ending. A few more may pop during the afternoon hours. Dew point temperatures will generally be in the low 60s which will lead to some humidity.

The front will stall out across Iowa and lift back to the north as a warm front on Sunday which may pop a few showers and thunderstorms although chances will be slight and any showers will be few and far between as most of the day will be dry.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely Sunday night into Monday as a storm complex develops across the Dakotas and tracks into the region.

Temperatures will steadily increase through the weekend with highs in the mid-70s on Saturday and upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday.