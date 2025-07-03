Spotty thunderstorms possible Thursday with hot, humid 4th of July ahead

A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday before the heat and humidity dial up heading into the 4th of July on Friday.

Thursday will be a warm and humid day with temperatures pushing into the upper 80s to 90° by late afternoon. The humidity will also lead to a heat index (feels-like) around the lower 90s. The heat and moisture will result in daytime instability to build into the afternoon which will likely pop a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. They won’t be for everyone, however a stronger thunderstorm may flare up and produce strong wind gusts, small hail and brief downpours.

A warm front will lift through the area on the 4th of July Friday with temperatures inching upward a few more degrees to near or in the lower 90s. The humidity will also be high resulting in a heat index around the middle to possibly upper 90s. There will be plenty of sunshine along with a breezy south wind that may gust up to 25 mph at times.

The quiet weather will continue through Friday evening which is great for any fireworks celebrations, but it will be warm and muggy.

A storm system will slide a cold front through the area on Saturday leading to showers and a few thunderstorms. The severe threat is low, but a strong thunderstorm is possible especially during the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s.

The front clears the area by Sunday with sunshine returning. High temperatures will be near average at around 80°,

Temperatures look to hover around average through most of next week putting daytime highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for most days. Another system looks to bring more rain back to the area on Tuesday.