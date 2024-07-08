Spotty storm chances through Wednesday, sunshine and warmer to end the week

We are once again seeing a few spotty showers and t-storms firing up across the area early this afternoon (predominantly in northern Iowa). These storm chances will continue through this evening, but not everyone is going to see rain. These storms will remain isolated in nature, so nothing to cancel any outdoor plans over.

High temperatures today are once again approaching 80F with the amount of sun that we have. Dew points are relatively comfortable in the low 60F’s. We will continue to see low to mid 60F dew points through the next few days, so it will feel slightly muggy, but nothing too uncomfortable heading through at least Wednesday.

Tuesday looks to be mainly dry for our area. There is a very small chance of an afternoon shower or t-storm but once again, nothing to cancel any outdoor plans over. Highs will be very similar to what we are seeing today, near 80F across the area.

Once we get into Wednesday, storm chances increase slightly again as a weak cold front passes through the area. Storm coverage is expected to be more isolated in nature once again so nothing widespread. High temperature will once again be around 80F.

Thursday and Friday, we kick the storm chance and start seeing our daily highs climb into the low to mid 80F’s, with plenty of sunshine. Dew points are also expected to increase as we head toward the end of the week, with dew points in the upper 60F’s, possibly approaching 70F by Friday for some.

This next weekend looks very summer like! Hot, humid, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80F’s and dew points at least approaching 70F, if not exceeding 70F. Storm chances this weekend as of right now are slim, with plenty of sunshine expected. It certainly will feel like summer out there and will be a great weekend to head to the lake!