Spotty showers to linger into the first half of the weekend

A slow-moving low pressure system will keep the weather unsettled across the area with occasional showers through the first half of the weekend.

Spotty showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be likely on and off throughout Friday. The mostly cloudy sky and showers around will keep temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s for highs. The humidity will again be noticeable as dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 60s. A northwest breeze may gust up to 25 MPH at times.

The system will push further east on Saturday, but will still be close enough that a few spotty showers will be possible especially during the afternoon. High temperatures again are expected to be in the lower 70s along with some humidity and a light northwest breeze.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend as the system finally clears the area leading to a mostly sunny and warmer day as high temperatures are expected to climb to near 80°.

Temperatures are expected to hover near average in the upper 70s to lower 80s throughout much of next week. Rain chances look few and far between with most of the week looking dry.