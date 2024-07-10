Spotty showers, thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Wednesday will be a rinse and repeat day similar to Monday and Tuesday as there will the chance of a few spotty showers and thunderstorms although many areas will stay dry.

A weak system will slide into the area with just enough energy to pop a few isolated showers during the morning with additional spotty showers and thunderstorms likely developing during the afternoon into the evening before fading around sunset. A higher chance for any rain will be mainly across north Iowa.

Any place where a thunderstorm develops could see a brief heavy downpour.

Otherwise, it’ll be a warm and a bit of a humid day with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Quiet weather will arrive Thursday and Friday along with warming temperatures before heat and humidity surge into the area for the weekend.