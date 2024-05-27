Spotty showers, thunderstorms possible Tuesday

The early week period will be a more active one with chance for showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday.

A low pressure system over the Manitoba and Ontario, Canada area will dive southeast into Minnesota and the area on Tuesday leading to the chance of a few spotty showers and thunderstorms.

It’s possible a light shower will be around during the morning hours, but the best chance will come around or after lunchtime into the afternoon hours.

Any showers and thunderstorms should begin to dissipate around sunset.

Severe weather is not expected.