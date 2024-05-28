Spotty showers, thunderstorms possible Tuesday

A system will track through the region on Tuesday leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms, however coverage will be more scattered than Monday.

Light showers will be possible during the late morning hours with a few thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and early evening as the system pushes through. Severe weather is not expected, but any stronger cell that develops may produce some small hail.

Any showers and thunderstorms will be gone by around sunset.

It’ll be a cooler than average day due to the clouds and showers around with high temperatures expected to be in the 60s. It’ll be breezy at times with a northwest to north wind gusting up to 20 to 25 mph.

Clouds will clear Tuesday night as high pressure moves in leading to sunshine heading into Wednesday.