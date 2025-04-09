Spotty showers through Thursday, warming temperatures into the weekend

Happy Wednesday everyone, half way there to Friday!

Temperatures will be warming across the area today, with highs in the 50F’s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We’ll have scattered showers across the area through most of the day, but coverage will be limited. This will certainly not be a washout, with most of the day remaining dry, but having the umbrella on hand wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Scattered shower chances continue tonight and into Thursday, with chances once again remaining on the lower end. Coverage of these showers will also once again be rather limited, and many locations may not see rain at all. Thursday will be slightly cooler as a trough advances east of the region, with highs near 50F.

Winds will be light out of the SE Wednesday at 5-10 mph through Thursday morning, before shifting to a northerly direction during Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures warm as southerly winds kick back in Friday, resulting in high temperatures in the mid to upper 50F’s. There will be a good deal of cloud cover lingering throughout the day Friday, though there will be peeks of sun later on.

Heading into the weekend, skies will clear for Saturday, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Sunday will be even warmer, with highs nearing, if not reaching, 70F across most of the area!

A trough of low pressure will be approaching from the west this weekend, but moisture availability remains in question heading into Sunday, which is when the best forcing arrives. As a result, there is only a lower end chance for scattered showers Sunday for now, but these chances may need to be adjusted in future forecasts.

Temperatures take a bit of tumble next week, back into the 50F’s for Monday and Tuesday, with breezy conditions returning on Monday.