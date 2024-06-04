Spotty showers possible Wednesday

A storm system across southern Canada will send energy and moisture into the Weather First area on Wednesday leading to the chance a few widely scattered showers.

Cold air aloft combined with afternoon instability will lead to a few spotty showers during the peak heating of the day during the late afternoon and early evening hours. However, not everyone will see them.

Any showers that develop will be gone around sunset.

It’ll be a warm day with temperatures a bit above average with highs expected to be in the upper 70s to 80°.

The humidity will also be a lot lower as dew point temperatures are expected to be mainly in the 50s which is much more comfortable than the 60s in recent days.

It’ll be a breezy day with gusts up to 30 mph possible at times.