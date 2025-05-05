Spotty showers possible for some Wednesday

A cold front will slide south through the area on Wednesday which may pop a few spotty showers for some places in the Weather First area.

A high pressure ridge setup over the Upper Midwest will begin to break down heading into the middle of the week sending a cold front through the area during the afternoon into the evening hours.

Moisture is looking rather meager, but there may be just enough along with forcing near the front to pop a few spotty showers near and south of the state line into North Iowa.

This will be the only appreciable chance for rain as the weather pattern is looking rather quiet over the next seven days across much of the Upper Midwest. The Weather Prediction Center has low-end rain potential over the region.