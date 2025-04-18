Spotty showers Friday with cool weekend ahead, late-day Easter Sunday showers possible

The storm system that brought showers and thunderstorms to the area on Thursday will be close enough where lingering showers will be possible on Friday followed by a cool weekend ahead and additional rain chances on Easter Sunday.

Showers and a stray thunderstorm will be possible on Friday morning with the chance of a spotty shower or two through the day into the evening. Otherwise, it’ll be a cloudy, breezy and cool day with temperatures hovering around 50°.

Clouds clear Friday night setting up a sunny day on Saturday with pleasantly cool temperatures as highs climb into the lower-to-middle 50s.

Easter Sunday will be another cool day with high temperatures in the middle 50s. There will be more clouds as moisture arrives ahead of an approaching system leading to the chance of showers during the afternoon with more widespread rain likely Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures may be cool enough where some snowflakes may be possible.

Showers will likely linger into Monday morning with another cool day expected as highs reach the middle 50s.

Another system may bring showers and thunderstorms to the area on Tuesday, however there is still uncertainty on the track and timing of that system. Temperatures look to surge above average with highs well into the 60s for much of next week.