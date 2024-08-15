Spotty showers continue through at least Friday

Spotty showers have been tracking across the viewing area today. Thankfully, there haven’t been any washouts, and most of our area has seen a bit of sun as well!

This shower chance will continue into this evening, although with the cold front passing through, the chances are on the decrease for now. Skies clear out later tonight, and if we are lucky, we may see some sunshine earlier in the morning on Friday.

By midmorning, clouds and spotty showers will return to the area, with the spotty shower chances continuing through the afternoon and evening hours. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, but overall nothing too substantial. Rain chances may stick around all day, but not everyone will see rain and it certainly will not be an all day washout.

Highs tomorrow will be stunted by the cloud cover and showers around, only reaching into the low 70F’s. Dew points will make it feel a little thick out there given that they will be in the mid 60F’s. The lower temperatures and lack of sunshine will make these dew points a bit more bearable.

Winds will also be quite gusty tomorrow, reaching up to 20 mph at times. This is thanks to our close proximity to the low as well as stark differences in temperatures over a relatively smaller distance. These winds are expected to continue into Saturday, when gusts may top 20 mph during the afternoon.

Clouds hang around on Saturday, and perhaps a shower or two as well. Temperatures will likely once again be stunted a bit, reaching into the low to mid 70F’s. By Sunday the sunshine returns, as well as temperatures nearing 80F.