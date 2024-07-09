Spotty shower, thunderstorm possible Tuesday

Tuesday will be close to a carbon copy of Monday with a small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

The day will start with sunshine, however clouds will build through the day from the remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl as it tracks through the mid-Mississippi River Valley along with instability from daytime heating.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible during the peak heating of the afternoon from around 3:00 PM until near sunset. Most areas will stay dry.

High temperatures are expected to push into the lower 80s, and with dew point temperatures in the 60s, it will feel a bit humid.

A system will dive southeast from Canada overnight into Wednesday which may pop a few more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms.